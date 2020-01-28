Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill responds to disqualified Supervisor Jeremy Taylor’s claims

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill fired back at claims made last week by County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor.

On Friday, Gill canceled Taylor’s voter registration, disqualifying him from further representing District 2 on the county board.

After listening to claims made by disqualified Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, Gill says he felt he had to respond.

He said he wants to clear up statements made regarding collusion surrounding Taylor’s voter registration hearing last week.

At that hearing, Taylor repeatedly claimed there are “political motivations” behind the petition challenging his residency and that Auditor himself once lived outside the county and still managed to hold office in Woodbury County.

Gill said he answered statements made by Taylor regarding collusion and the cancellation of Taylor’s voter registration.

On Monday, Gill said he indeed did live in South Sioux City for a short period of time when his mother became sick and that the temporary change is allowed by Iowa law.

“A person does not lose their residence if the person leaves a person’s home to reside temporarily in another state or precinct. They allow for that to happen you don’t lose your residence because you’re helping someone out you’re helping a family member out that type of thing,” said Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.

Monday, Gill responded by saying Taylor’s actions are what lead to his registration revocation and subsequent disqualification.

“It’s not me, it’s on him. It was his actions that he chose to go out and purchase a home on the other side of town outside the district that he currently resides in,” said Gill.

Both Taylor and Maria Rundquist, who brought the residency claim forward, also attended Monday’s session at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Taylor saying evidence in the appeal supports his case.

“I am bothered by the fact that five of my neighbors within 100 feet were dismissed for evidence for someone who doesn’t live on my block. A preponderance of evidence, I think is disconcerting,” said Jeremy Taylor.

Taylor says he plans to appeal auditor Gill’s disqualification ruling, but says his attorney is working on the matter.

Taylor’s Supervisors’s seat will remain empty at Tuesday’s meeting. Gill tells KCAU 9 there are no plans to fill the seat at this time.