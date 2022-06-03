SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than 100 thousand people call Woodbury County home. The Republican candidates for county attorney both said improving communication is critical to achieving justice.

Candidate James Loomis has worked in the attorney’s office since 2003. He said he aims to improve engagement, communication and partnership

“If you don’t have those three things, it’s really hard to effectively build the necessary foundation to prosecute people and hold people accountable and get victims justice and keep our families safe, which is what the county attorney’s office is ultimately tasked with doing,” Loomis said.

He said attention to detail is especially critical when evaluating domestic violence cases.

“All cases involving violence and assault behavior are important and so there always needs to be a focus and a priority on certain things that happen in your communities and so you never want to diminish one thing or the other,” he said.

Candidate Jacklyn Fox has been an assistant county attorney for the last 10 years. She said there is a mentality in the county attorney’s office that the attorneys don’t have an obligation to victims. She said she wants to change that.

“I think victims need to be heard and need to be informed about what’s going on in the court process, so something I would like to implement is sending a letter to every single victim in a case letting them know here’s the case, here’s how the court process works. Here’s all my information if you have any questions,” Fox said.

She said a hands-on approach is the best way for prosecutors to be adequately prepared to handle domestic violence cases.

“What really helped me was doing ride alongs with all of the law enforcement agencies,” she said. “I think that as prosecutors, we need to be doing this on a regular basis because it really gives us a different perception of the cases that we’re dealing with.”

Justin Fritz lives in Woodbury County. He said while he feels safe living in the county, he believes inequality has an impact on crime in Siouxland.

“Poverty relates to crime because that’s why the police have to be out here,” Fritz said. “People rob people, steal, all kinds of stuff.”

On June 7th, polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. For more information, click here.