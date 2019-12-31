Woodbury County appoints legal counsel in challenge to supervisor’s seat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County appoints legal counsel in a challenge to Jeremy Taylor’s Board of Supervisors seat.

On Monday, a State of Iowa Voter Registration Challenge was filed on the basis that Taylor no longer lives in the northside district he represents.

Taylor recently purchased a home in the Whispering Creek neighborhood.

The complaint aims to declare Taylor’s seat vacant.

Now that the county has approved counsel, the process enters its first steps.

“To notify the challenger and the person whose vote has been challenged, that’s for the Voter Registration Challenge, and it’s similar to the notification process, the publication of the hearing for when the vacancy will be addressed,” said Pat Gill, Woodbury County Auditor.

Iowa law states that supervisors must reside in the districts they run and a vacancy occurs immediately after an official moves out of the district.