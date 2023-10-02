WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be testing the National Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) in accordance with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

According to a release from the Woodbury County Emergency Management, the test will take place on Wednesday, October 4, at 1:20 p.m.

The national test will help ensure that Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and the Emergency Alert System (EAS) continue to be effective ways to warn the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level. All major U.S. Wireless providers participate in Wireless Emergency Alerts and will transmit the national test to their subscribers. FEMA

Nationally, the test alert will be broadcast via television, radio, and mobile phone alerts. The release noted a backup date for October 11, additional information for that can be found here.

Locally, Woodbury County utilizes the Alert Iowa system that allows officials to communicate emergency information through voice calls, text messages, emails, and social media. Additionally, the system can translate messages into multiple languages, according to the release.

To sign up for Alert Iowa, create an account here. Users can also download the Smart911 app from the Apple or Google Play Stores.

To receive text messages, text WoodburyIA to 672-83. This enables alerts from the county. To opt-in for community alerts, text “CityIA” to 672-83 (i.e. MovilleIA).