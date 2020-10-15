Woodbury County agencies to be awarded $150,400 in Emergency Relief Grants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (October 14, 2020) – Woodbury County agencies will be presented with COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants totaling up to $150,400 in an upcoming virtual ceremony.

According to a release, the Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) will award 15 COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants to non-profit organizations and governmental entities at 2 p.m. on October 22 in a virtual ceremony broadcast over Zoom and Facebook.

“MRHD is pleased to award grants to 15 non-profits and governmental agencies, particularly now, when funding is so difficult to raise,” says Stacy Harmelink, President of MRHD.

The formation of emergency grant awards was decided by the MRHD Board of Directors earlier this year out of a desire to respond to the needs of Woodbury County residents adversely impacted by the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The newly-formed committee created a procedural template that can be rapidly enacted in the future, in cases of widespread emergencies that affect the quality of life in Woodbury County.

The public is invited to watch the Facebook Live event at the MRHD Facebook page.

MRHD’s Grant Committee reviewed dozens of grant applications before recommending funding for this year’s 15 recipients. The committee’s recommendations received approval of MRHD’s full Board of Directors.

