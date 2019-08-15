Woodbury county adds to election security by purchasing new voting equipment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 2020 election may be months away, but officials are trying to ensure it is secure.



The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has approved more than $70,000 to buy new voting booths and modems for next year’s election.

The modems allow the 44 precincts in the county to electronically transmit results to the courthouse. Officials say the change will help eliminate mistakes in the current system where election results are phoned in.

“You wanna get those results as quickly as we can and as accurately as we can. We’re biting the bullet at this point. We know that the equipment is pretty good at this point so we’re willing to spend the money to go with the upgrades,” said Pat Gill the counties election supervisor.



Gill says he expects the new equipment to arrive in time for this November’s county-wide city council and school board elections.