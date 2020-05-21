Woodbury County tallies 25 COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths and 55 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County, Thursday morning.

As of this writing, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 2,412 total positive virus cases in Woodbury County. That total includes 1,128 recoveries.

The Siouxland District Health Department, (SDHD) is reporting a total of 25 COVID-19 deaths. The three deaths reported Thursday include two men between the ages of 61 and 80 and one man between the ages of 41 and 60.

SDHD also reports a countywide total of 184 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 115 patients who have been discharged.

Courtesy, SDHD

SDHD announced Tuesday that the IDPH COVID-19 dashboard will update in real-time and some data points won’t match between the health departments because they may be utilizing different sources.

The numbers SDHD releases in the morning reflect what was reported to them throughout the previous day.

Detailed demographic information and updated case numbers can be found on IDPH’s COVID-19 Case Counts Dashboard.