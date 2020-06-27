Woodbury County adds 13 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Saturday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 204 tests.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 12:30 p.m. on June 27, there are a total of 3,125 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The Iowa Department of Health (IDPH) says one new virus-related death has occurred in Woodbury County, however SDHD indicates they are working to verify that information. Using the IDPH’s data, the death toll increases to 44.

SDHD mentions that 2,658 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials state that they will update hospitalization numbers for the county on Monday.