Woodbury County 4-H students show off their hard work despite fair cancellation

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Even though the Woodbury County Fair was cancelled this year, 4-H students were given the green light to show off their hard work.

“Really glad that the fair let us have this and it’s really important to me that we get to show this year,” said Elle Ploeger, a 4-H participant.

Students like Ploeger were able to showcase their livestock throughout the week, but with limitations.

“It’s a lot different that’s for sure than other years. It’s not as crowded around the ring and, yeah we’re really trying to socially distance, I think,” said Ploeger.

Students were only allowed to invite immediate family members onto the fairground. It’s one of the many measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve been pretty good at limiting the number. We didn’t open up the seating on the bleachers so families have brought their own chairs to watch their kids go. Keeping it to primarily one species per day has been key to limiting numbers down here,” said Kevin Pottebaum with the Woodbury County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

“So it’s kind of like a show and go. You bring your animal, load them up, bring them here in the morning, and you take them home the same day,” said Haley Williams, a 4-H participant.

This is Williams’ last year showing her livestock as a senior 4-H student. She said it’s bittersweet but unique.

“We were a little nervous to see how the show went with the animals not used to the people and everyone. But it’s going good and I’m glad we got the opportunity to bring out animals and show them because we worked so hard,” said Williams.

Students spend hours inside their family barns preparing their livestock to be judged and this year that effort didn’t go to waste.

“I’m really happy we’re here. It’s really good to see everyone again and get to show all that we have done,” said Ploeger.

A lot of the students showing in the Woodbury County Fair were also showing in the Iowa State Fair’s 4-H and FFA livestock shows. The schedules overlapped this year, so it has been a busy week for the students participating in both shows.