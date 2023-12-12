CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged sexual abuse at Correctionville Specialty Care.

According to a report from the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing, authorities interviewed a former female resident of Correctionville Specialty Care on Nov. 1 about the sexual abuse allegations.

The resident told authorities that sometime around the start of October a male certified nurse aide asked her if she would like to have her cigarette in his car because it was raining, to which she agreed. She stated that he then wheeled her to the car and, while in the car, allegedly forced her to perform a sex act. She also told authorities the staff member took a video of the incident.

The resident said it wasn’t clear when the incident happened because the amount of pain medications she took “made her mind fuzzy.” She was able to remember that the incident took place in a four-day period between the staff member sending her a sexually explicit video and her transferring money to him for cigarettes.

The inspection report states that the resident has intact cognition but requires limited assistance for multiple diagnoses.

The inspection report said the resident reported the abuse to a couple of staff members. She accused the staff members of twisting the story causing the administrator to visit her room, yell at her, and tell her to leave, as staff told the administration she had been doing sexual favors for cigarettes.

The report on the facility said that the resident did tell other staff about the incident on the evening of Oct. 23 while the staff member waited for a ride. The staff member asked the resident if they could tell another staff member. The two staff members both agreed to report the incident to the administrator the next day.

The administrator reported that the staff members told them that the staff member bought cigarettes for the resident. They then interviewed the accused staff member on October 24, wherein the staff member allegedly admitted to buying cigarettes for the resident. The administrator also said that the staff member acknowledged taking the resident out to smoke but denied any sexual activity with the resident. The administrator then suspended the accused staff member from the building.

The administrator then said she confronted the resident about providing sexual favors for cigarettes, to which the resident denied it. A care plan dated Oct. 24 said staff caught the resident smoking outside and had a “behavior problem that involved manipulating staff, and making up stories that did not happened [sic].”

Another staff member, interviewed for the report, said that on Oct. 25 the administrator yelled at the resident and gave her only 30 minutes to pack up and leave. The resident was then discharged to a homeless shelter. A social worker told inspectors that the resident was fine with being discharged. A different staff member also recalled the resident saying goodbye to other residents. However, when she found out she only had 30 minutes to pack, the resident cried saying she felt like she was being kicked out. The staff member also said she had concerns about the resident going to a homeless shelter without nursing services.

Shelter staff said that the resident was dropped off with no paperwork and no phone call, adding that they needed to know the level of care for the resident so they could determine if their facility was appropriate enough to handle the resident. Another member at the shelter called 911 later in the afternoon due to the resident shaking, falling and being unstable. The hospital returned the resident to the shelter the next morning soiled. After cleaning up and talking on the phone, a friend of the resident picked her up and left.

A staff member at Correctionville Specialty Care told inspectors that she was suspended from the facility after confronting the administrator over the need to report the abuse. Another staff member said she was suspended from the facility for not reporting the abuse within two hours of learning of it, but the staff member said that at the time she reported the allegation, the facility already knew about it from other staff.

The report states that “[b]ased on interviews, record review and policy review, the facility failed to prevent retribution to a resident and a staff member.”

Correctionville Specialty Care has an occupancy of 39 beds. As a result of the visit and complaint, the facility was found to have seven federal violations and 10 state violations.

KCAU 9 reached out to Correctionville Specialty Care and its owner, Care Initiatives, but did not receive a response.

KCAU 9 also reached out to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office who said they are investigating the incident.

The story was first reported by the Iowa Capitol Dispatch.