SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to discuss safety about social media and school on Monday afternoon.

The press conference was held to address concerning threats circulating TikTok and Snapchat, especially on December 17. It was reported that many parents pulled kids out of school on Friday, leaving an estimated 20% of students showing up for classes. On December 14, two teens were identified for making threats towards local schools.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said schools in the area are one of the safest places for children to visit, and the authorities take serious actions when threats are made.

Sheehan and other individuals stressed the importance of talking to children or students about how dangerous it is to make threats online, especially targeted towards schools.