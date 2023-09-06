SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Wednesday, KCAU 9 reached out to Law Enforcement Authority Chairman Ron Weick about the Supervisor’s claims that the authority has not been forthcoming with information on the law enforcement center project.

The new center had been set for a September 14th opening, however, that won’t be happening. Weick told KCAU 9 that the Authority has an attorney who advised them not to share more updates regarding the new center because of issues that could end up in court.

However, a delay could end up costing the county around $200,000 per month, due to loss of income from housing inmates and paying staff wages. Additionally, the county’s debt service comes due on May 15th, and if the revenue does not come from the new jail, Woodbury County will have to dip into the general fund.