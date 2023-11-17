SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Library has added Wonderbooks and Playaway audiobooks to its collection to help build confidence in readers.

Wonderbooks are picture books for children that read that story for you and have a print book with a ready-to-play audiobook inside. Kids can press play to read along with their books and then switch to learning mode for literacy learning and fun. Wonderbooks are available at all Sioux City Public Library locations.

Playaways are pre-loaded audiobooks with the freedom and portability to take audiobooks everywhere. No connectivity or downloads are needed. The library has playaways available for ages 8 and up. They can be listened to with plug-in headphones or an AUX cable to a speaker or vehicle. Playaways are available at the Aalfs Downtown and Morningside Branch Libraries.

Customers can also place them on hold for pickup at any Library location using that Library’s online catalog by searching “wonderbooks” or “playaway.”