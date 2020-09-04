Women’s suffrage exhibit to make debut at Sioux City Public Museum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A brand new exhibit that commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment in 1920 will open September 5 at the Sioux City Public Museum.
According to a release, The Women’s Suffrage Campaign in Sioux City exhibit features historic photographs, period clothing, and artifacts relating to local suffragists, women’s clubs, and political figures of the era. A slideshow will also display photos of Sioux City legislators, suffragists, and anti-suffragists between 1866 and 1920.
Protective masks/face coverings and social distancing are required in all City buildings by members of the public. Hand-sanitizing stations are available. Admission is free. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m
For more information, you can visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.
