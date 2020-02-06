Women’s school in China features Morningside College history professor in book

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A women’s school in China featured a Morningside College history professor in a book about faculty from around the world.

Greg Guelcher, a professor of history at Morningside College, was featured in a chapter of the book, “International Faculty with Fujian Hwa Nan Women’s College Since 1908.”

The chapter discusses Guelcher’s teachings and connections to Hwa Nan Women’s College.

Also in the chapter, it includes the courses he taught, the impact of and on Morningside students and his family who have accompanied him during the visits.

The book was published by Hwa Nan Women’s College, Morningside College’s sister school in Fuzhou, China.

The school is the first women’s college and only private women’s college in China today.

Hwa Nan Women’s College was founded by a Morningside graduate in 1908.

The first three presidents, Lydia Trimble, Ida Belle Lewis, and Lucy Wang, were all Morningside alumni.

Hwa Nan started out as a high school and teacher training school. The women’s college later added college freshman and sophomore work in 1914.

Guelcher started at Morningside in 1996 with the teaching philosophy that education must be made personal to be effective.

He accomplished this by creating a classroom environment where his students are engaged and eager to be a part of the discussions.

He teaches courses in 20th Century World History, Asian History, Middle Eastern History, and Disciplinary Writing.

Guelcher is active in professional organizations, conferences, and continues to produce and edit scholarly work.

Guelcher earned his B.S. at the College of Wooster, and his M.A. and Ph.D. at the University of Illinois.