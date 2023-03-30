SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — One of Siouxland’s largest women’s events is back after a three year absence because of the pandemic.

Women’s Night Out is one of the largest and longest running events in Siouxland and has been sold-out since it started in 2000.

About 40 vendors were offering special services and women’s gear. Guests also enjoyed a dinner and entertainment by comedian Kerri Pomarolli .

The night also provides an opportunity for networking with other women.

“It’s all for a good cause and we wanted to meet other women in Siouxland,” said first time guest Jessica Salcido.

“What I think is really powerful is when women come together, and the fact that all these women are here to make these services available for families in their most difficult time in their life, is amazing,” said Lea Greathouse of MercyOne Siouxland.

KCAU 9 Anchor Sophie Erber was on hand to M.C. the proceedings. All proceeds from the night’s event benefit children served by the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center