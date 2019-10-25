Women’s Leadership Summit focuses on crisis management

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Students and community members gathered to learn leadership skills and life lessons at Briar Cliff University for the first time.

The 1930 Women’s Leadership Summit recognized the 30th anniversary of the crash of United Airlines Flight 232 in Sioux City.

Rachelle Karstens, the president at Briar Cliff University, explained the importance of having a conference for women.

“Until gender is no longer an issue, we’re really focusing on how women can maybe move pass some of the barriers that are either real or percieved and just push through and really demonstrate their leadership and their quality in the work place,” said Karstens.

Attendees heard from local and regional women leaders on the importance of community response during a crisis and collaboration between agencies.