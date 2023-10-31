SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Grants have opened for non-profits that support Siouxland children.

Women United, a philanthropic auxiliary group of United Way of Siouxland, is taking applications for programs that serve children from birth to 18 years old. The grant application opened on October 31, and the deadline for submission is noon on December 5.

There are two grants available for organizations, and they can only apply for one.

The first is Program Grants, which offer $500 to $2,499. These grants are meant to enhance the quality of life for Siouxland youth. The grant is designated as a one-time, special programming need, including supplies and technology, and must be used within the year of the grant.

The other grant available is the Brighter Future Grants. Offering $2,500 to $5,000, this grant is meant to support programs that are new, expanding, or ongoing that address issues related to the well-being of children. Funds must be expended within one year of receiving the grant.

