SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — United Way of Siouxland’s Women United group spent their Wednesday morning awarding program grants and brighter future grants to local programs.

A record total of $92,000 was split up and donated to several different programs in the area. The largest fund recipient was Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The organization said the money will be used on new beds for children.

Other organizations that also received funds like Siouxland Foster Closet and Heartland Counseling said they will be using the money on new clothes, services, and other needs for children.

“It’s always emotional, but extremely emotional today, coming together, pulling our money, giving over $92,000 away to amazing organizations in our community that serve kids, anything from giving them a bed to sleep in, clothes to wear,” said Chair of Women United Krissy Lamoreux.

Lamoreux said another major focus this year was mental health in children. She said they were able to work with Catholic Charities and the Boys and Girls Club and provide them salary for counseling.