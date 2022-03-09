SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — United Way of Siouxland‘s Women United announced $76,250 is being given to Siouxland youth programs.

It was announced on Wednesday that seven local youth programs will be receiving grants from Women United, with an additional program receiving a separate $800 anonymous donation from a Women United member.

Grants were awarded in two different categories. Program Grant recipients will be receiving a portion of the funding to meet specific needs. Groups included in this category are Camp High Hopes, Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School (STARS), Siouxland Mental Health Center, and the Pier Center for Autism.

Brighter Futures Grant Recipients will be receiving funding for core programs and are able to reapply for two additional years. Groups included in this category are Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland, Girls, Inc., and the Crittenton Center.

Additionally, Haven House received an anonymous donation of $800 from a member of Women United. This amount is not included in the $76,250.

More information on the organizations and their plans for the awarded funding can be found below.

Camp High Hopes: With the mission of providing fun, safe, and adaptive recreational experiences for people with disabilities, special needs, and chronic illnesses, Camp High Hopes serves nearly 500 campers per year. A Women United grant of $2,499 will allow them to replace aging lifeguarding supplies and archery equipment to help campers gain confidence, learn new life skills, overcome perceived limitations, achieve personal goals, and build relationships.

Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School (STARS): STARS’ mission is to provide an animal-oriented therapeutic, rehabilitative, and recreational program that enhances the physical and emotional health of people with disabilities. A Women United grant of $1,979 will purchase therapeutic riding equipment for activities and class games to help riders work on coping skills, emotional regulation, and life skills with the goal of moving towards independence.

Siouxland Mental Health Center: The Siouxland Mental Health center’s mission is”making a difference in the community by making a difference in people’s lives”. With a Women United grant of $2,363 they will be able to replace broken and aged play therapy items used daily by therapists to help children build self-esteem, self-confidence, and decrease the symptoms associated with their individual diagnoses.

The Pier Center for Autism: The Pier Center for Autism’s mission is to deliver services using a compassionate and comprehensive approach to increase positive outcomes for individuals and families living with autism. A Women United grant of $782 will help purchase feeding therapy equipment to assist clients in the development of normal, effective eating patterns and behaviors so they can expand the variety of foods they eat and be able to feed themselves in a home environment.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland: The agency mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those with the greatest need, and help them reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. A Women United grant of $5,000 will help fund their New Horizons program and allow young Siouxlanders to gain the skills and tools to be productive and responsible citizens. The program provides training and real-life experiences in the areas of career identification, searching, applying, and interviewing for a job. Participants also learn time and money management skills and grow their commitment to leadership and volunteerism in the community.

Girls, Inc.: The Girls, Inc.’s mission is to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold. The agency serves hundreds of girls from the Siouxland area with a variety of programming. A Women United grant of $23,625 will help fund their Toolbox: Giving Girls Skills for Life program which introduces girls to skilled trades, with the intention of making skilled trades less intimidating for girls and to ensure they consider skilled trades as a career option. Partnering with a variety of public and private entities, the program will offer hands-on experiential training and activities in a girls-only environment. In addition to increasing the girls’ comfort level with nontraditional career options, the program will teach “soft skills” to help girls overcome the challenges of gender bias in the workplace and to develop valuable skills along with the confidence and awareness that can be used through their lifetime.

The Crittenton Center: With a mission of sheltering, educating, and empowering children, teens and families, the Crittenton Center serves nearly 1,700 clients in our community. A Women United grant of $40,000 will help the Crittenton Center renovate and update a space for foster care youth to learn basic life skills. By updating and increasing the space in their current kitchen, they will be able to expand their life skills training program to improve their overall health, reduce the likelihood of homelessness, and help them begin to live independently as productive members of the Siouxland community.

Haven House: Have House’s mission is the elimination of violence against women, men and children through empowerment, education, social action and support services. An anonymous Women United member funded the Haven House’s request for $800 to purchase books, bookshelves, toys, a toy organizer, a rug and a baby changing table for the toy room. The new items will help provide an enjoyable and more welcoming environment for children coming into the shelter at a frightening and unsettling time in their lives.

Excerpts about the organizations were provided by the United Way of Siouxland in a press release.