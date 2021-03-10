Women United awards more than $56,000 to local programs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — United Way of Siouxland’s Women United awarded more than $56,000 to seven local youth programs.

According to a release, the United Way of Siouxland’s Women United gave $56,250 of awards to Siouxland programs. They awarded Brighter Futures Grant to four programs.

The recipients of the Brighter Futures Grant are:

Sky Ranch Behavioral Services – $22,500

Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa – $10,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland – $9,062

Boys and Girls Home RT Opportunities School – $9,062

United Way also gave away Program Grants. The recipients are:

Haven House Family Services Center – $1,885

Pier Center for Autism – $2,496

Catholic Charities Diocese of Sioux City – $1,244

To learn more about Women United, you can visit the United Way of Siouxland website.