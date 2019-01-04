Local News

Women's Night Out looking to pamper one Siouxland woman

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 06:17 PM CST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 06:17 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - One Siouxland woman will be pampered with a makeover as part of the annual Women's Night Out event. 

The 18th Annual Mercy's Women's Night Out is looking to find a deserving woman that puts everyone first and herself last. 

The 'Beautiful Inside & Out' makeover will be selecting one Siouxland woman who will then receive free beauty services from local vendors as well as health screenings from the Mercy Business Health team.

Nominations are being accepted now on their website. They ask that the following information be provided: 

  • Name
  • Age
  • Email address
  • Phone number
  • A short description of why you or the person you're nominating deserves to look and feel beautiful and healthy.

Women's Night Out is set for March 28. Tickets can be purchased here

Jenna Rehnstrom, Mercy's marketing and communications manager, was in the studio to tell us more about the event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected