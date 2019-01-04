Women's Night Out looking to pamper one Siouxland woman

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - One Siouxland woman will be pampered with a makeover as part of the annual Women's Night Out event.

The 18th Annual Mercy's Women's Night Out is looking to find a deserving woman that puts everyone first and herself last.

The 'Beautiful Inside & Out' makeover will be selecting one Siouxland woman who will then receive free beauty services from local vendors as well as health screenings from the Mercy Business Health team.

Nominations are being accepted now on their website. They ask that the following information be provided:

Name

Age

Email address

Phone number

A short description of why you or the person you're nominating deserves to look and feel beautiful and healthy.

Women's Night Out is set for March 28. Tickets can be purchased here.

Jenna Rehnstrom, Mercy's marketing and communications manager, was in the studio to tell us more about the event.