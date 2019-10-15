Women Riders share passion for riding in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –An organization trying to ride around the world made a stop in Siouxland today.

A Women Riders World Relay team handing off the baton for the next leg of the journey, the Nebraska team of Women Riders.

Women Riders is a group of women who love motorcycles and want to show others that men aren’t the only bikers trekking through nearly every country.

“You’re together. You’re spending time with people that you don’t really know but you’re getting to know them. You, you feel free and it’s probably the biggest compliment you can get is to have someone come up to you and say ‘nice ride’ or ‘oh, I didn’t realize that a girl rode that bike’,” said Linda Buchheister, Women Riders World Relay.

The U.S. leg of Women Riders World Relay will end on October 22 in Hawaii.

Latest Stories