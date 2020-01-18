Women Celebrating Women event coming to Sioux City Public Museum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote.

To celebrate, the Sioux City area chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) will be hosting a Women Celebrating Women event on January 19 from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th Street.

The event will celebrate the empowerment of all women, the upcoming 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, and the importance of voting and civic engagement. It is a free event and open to men and women of all ages.

Several individuals will speak at the event. A variety of organizations will have informational booths during the event. Activities will include a photo booth, a kid’s space, and a raffle.

Karen Mackey with the Sioux City Chapter of NOW stopped by our KCAU 9 studio with a preview.