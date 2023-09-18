SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman who stole more than $60,000 from her former employer has been sentenced.

According to court documents, on Sep. 14, the court accepted her guilty plea and sentenced Brandi Smith, 32. She was sentenced to 10 years on account of one count of credit card fraud, 10 years for theft in the third degree, and five years for forgery.

Smith will serve the prison time of the sentences concurrently for a total of 10 years. She will have no probation and will be required to pay victims more than $54,000.

Smith was previously charged with the commission of a specified unlawful activity, two counts of credit card fraud, theft in the first degree, and five counts of forgery, however, some of the charges were dismissed after the acceptance of the plea agreement in late July.

Smith was arrested on March 22, 2022. According to court documents, she admitted to using business credit cards for personal online purchases exceeding $10,000 from former employer David’s Glass Company. She also used credit cards and checking accounts to pay her own bills and expenditures.