Woman who pleaded guilty to deadly South Sioux City hit-and-run sentenced

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman who pleaded guilty to a deadly South Sioux City hit-and-run has been sentenced.

Tuesday morning at the Dakota County Courthouse in South Sioux City, Maria Gonzalez-Diego, 20, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in relation to the hit-and-run death of a South Sioux City woman.

Gonzalez-Diego pleaded guilty to one count of motor vehicle homicide in January.

In June 2019, Gonzalez-Diego is accused of hitting Antonia Lopez de Ramirez and fleeing the scene. Lopez de Ramirez later died from her injuries. Gonzalez-Diego was arrested in Sioux City later that day on an OWI charge.

Gonzalez-Diego awaits sentencing in Woodbury County on her OWI charge.