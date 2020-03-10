Woman who pleaded guilty to deadly South Sioux City hit-and-run sentenced

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Maria Gonzalez Diego
Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman who pleaded guilty to a deadly South Sioux City hit-and-run has been sentenced.

Tuesday morning at the Dakota County Courthouse in South Sioux City, Maria Gonzalez-Diego, 20, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in relation to the hit-and-run death of a South Sioux City woman.

Gonzalez-Diego pleaded guilty to one count of motor vehicle homicide in January.

In June 2019, Gonzalez-Diego is accused of hitting Antonia Lopez de Ramirez and fleeing the scene. Lopez de Ramirez later died from her injuries. Gonzalez-Diego was arrested in Sioux City later that day on an OWI charge.

Gonzalez-Diego awaits sentencing in Woodbury County on her OWI charge.

