Woman thrown from ATV in Stanton, hospitalized

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) –A woman was hospitalized after being thrown from an ATV Saturday in Stanton.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said they were responded to a call of an ATV crash around 5:15 p.m. Authorities were notified that a woman had been seriously injured.

It happened on private property just off 3rd Street in Stanton.

They said a 46-year-old Norfolk woman was the lone rider on an ATV when she hit a guide wire. The woman was thrown from the ATV. She was taken to a Norfolk hospital and underwent surgery.