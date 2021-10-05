Woman tased at Sloan birthday party, one arrested months later: court docs

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested on Sunday afternoon in connection to an assault earlier this year where a woman was tased.

According to court documents, Melori Redhorn, 33, was arrested on a warrant for assaulting a woman at the Rip Van Winkel Motel in May.

The woman arrived at the motel on May 29 for her son’s birthday party, and court documents alleged Redhorn and another woman began to assault her. Redhorn also reportedly tased the victim during the attack.

Redhorn has been charged with assault with a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $2,000 bond.