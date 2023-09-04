SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman had to be flown to a local hospital after allegedly losing control of her vehicle.

On Sep. 1 at 3:02 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation on a car crash that occurred on Highway 10, one mile east of Alton.

According to a release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s office, Michelle Vant Hof, age 43, of Granville, was traveling east in a 2001 Pontiac Bonneville on Highway 10.

Vant Hof allegedly drove onto the shoulder, lost control of the car, and went into the south ditch where she hit a MidAmerican Energy electrical utility pole.

Vant Hof suffered severe injuries and was transported by helicopter to a local hospital. The release specified that the car had about $10,000 in damage.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Orange City Police Department, Orange City Fire Department, Orange City Ambulance, Alton Ambulance, and Alton Fire Department.