STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Officials said on Thursday that a woman has been arrested after an investigation was launched into the theft of several thousand dollars from a Stanton business.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s office, Elizabeth Claren, 28, of Creston, was arrested on Thursday on a felony warrant after an investigation was conducted into her prior employment.

The release states that officials discovered that she had been falsifying business deposits and unlawfully pocketing cash from her employer.

She was booked at the Sheriff’s office and later released from custody after posting a bond of $10,000.

The release states that she is scheduled for an arraignment in Stanton County court on October 24.