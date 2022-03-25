SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former employee of a Sioux City business has been charged with stealing more than $60,000 from her employer.

According to court documents, Brandi Smith, 31, has been accused of two counts of fraud, theft in the first degree, and five counts of forgery resulting from using company credit cards for personal purchases.

The documents state that Smith was hired to do payroll and authorized to use two company credit cards for making purchases on behalf of the company, Dave’s Glass Company.

Smith used the cards to purchase items totaling $31,120.89 and forged the signature of the business owner onto checks to make payments on the credit card debt she accumulated. The release also indicated that she wrote checks to herself and her husband, as well as personal payments. The release did not specify what the personal payments were for.

It was also stated in the release that smith used business accounts to make payments on her own bills, personal credit card debt, and a personal account with Scheels.

Smith overpaid herself, her husband, and her friend who were also employed with the business, for a total of $3,306.66.

The release indicated that Smith continued to commit these financial crimes over the course of three years until she was fired on June 26, 2021, but her charge on the company credit card was on August 23, 2021.

The release stated that the approximate amount of money taken from the business totaled $64,076.54, and Smith later admitted to using the company credit card to make personal purchases without permission.