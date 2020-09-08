Woman seriously injured in Stanton County rollover

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman was seriously injured in a rollover in Stanton County Tuesday morning.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities investigated the crash on Highway 32, about seven miles east of Madison early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Adriana Pinkston was driving a pickup west on the highway, crossed the lane, and entered the south ditch. The pickup then rolled onto its top in a deep ravine after striking several trees.

Pinkston was taken to the hospital in Norfolk. The sheriff’s office said Pinkston was seriously injured. They credit the use of seatbelts for preventing any fatal injuries.

The pickup deemed a total loss.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

