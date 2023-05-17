STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after what officials are calling a “freak accident” on Tuesday.

At 4:55 p.m. officials were called to investigate a crash on Highway 24, according to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s office.

The release states that the investigation found that a 77-year-old woman was traveling west on Highway 24 when the driver’s side door to her van partially opened. Officials believe the driver was trying to close the door when she lost control of the vehicle.

The van then crossed over the eastbound lane before entering the south ditch while at highway speeds. The release states the woman fell through the open door while the vehicle continued moving through a grove of trees and fence line. The car finally came to a stop in a farm field.

Officials arrived on the scene to find the woman unconscious. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. She was allegedly not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the release.