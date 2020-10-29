Woman seriously injured in crash in rural Lyon County

LESTER, Iowa (KCAU) – An Orange City woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in rural Lyon County.

The crash happened at the intersection of 180th Street and Dove Avenue about three miles south of Lester, Iowa, Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

They said that a car was going west on 180th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the broadside of a semi going north on Dove Avenue.

The car’s driver, Sheila Jassen, 59, of Orange City, sustained critical injuries and was flown to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

The semi driver, Lynn Knoblock, 52, of Larchwood, was unijured.

