Woman seriously injured after hitting grain truck near Howells, authorities say

STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — A woman was seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in Stanton County, Nebraska.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the crash about eight miles northwest of Howells around 1:25 p.m.

They said that La Teasiah Bordy, 21, of Columbus, was driving an SUV north and hit the rear end of a grain truck that was turning off the highway.

Bordy had to be freed from the wreckage and was taken to a hospital in West Point for serious injuries. The sheriff’s office said that the use of seatbelts and deployed airbags helped lessen possible fatal injuries.

The driver and passenger in the grain truck were uninjured.

The SUV was considered a total loss and the truck had minor damage.

The highway was blocked for about 45 minutes as the scene was cleared.

Howells Fire Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol, and Stanton County Emergency Management assisted the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.