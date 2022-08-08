SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman who was involved in a conspiracy to distribute drugs that were disguised as masks was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Erika Rojas, 38, of Dakota City, Nebraska was sentenced to prison after a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The release stated that Rojas admitted to the court that she had been a part of a drug ring that had been selling a lot of methamphetamine in the tri-state area.

Rojas and her co-conspirators allegedly received the drugs from Mexico through the postal system. They were received in the form of “decorative masks” that covered the drugs. The release indicated that Rojas and her accomplices would allegedly take the methamphetamine from the masks and distribute it around Sioux City.

The release stated that a search of Rojas’s storage locker led officials to find decorative masks along with multiple pounds of methamphetamine.

Rojas was sentenced in Sioux City to 102 months (eight and a half years) in prison and is required to serve a three-year term of supervised release upon completion of the prison sentence.

Rojas is being held in the custody of the United States Marshal until she can be transferred to federal prison.