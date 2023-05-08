SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman who pleaded guilty to damaging a Sioux City sporting goods store with an explosive has been sentenced.

Mug Shot of Claudette Loera courtesy of Woodbury County Jail

According to court documents, Claudette Loera, 35, pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief as a habitual offender, and fourth-degree theft on May 3.

Loera and a second suspect, Jessica Katz, went to the Sioux City Scheels in October where Loera was accused of setting off an explosive inside of the store while she and Katz stole merchandise. It’s estimated they stole $562 in merchandise and caused $3,412 in damages.

Loera was sentenced May 3 to two years imprisonment for her first charge, 15 for the second, and one year for the third. This will be served consecutively adding up to 18 years in prison.

Additionally, Loera must pay $3,975.11 in restitution. She must also pay court fees and a $430 fine for the theft charge.

Katz pleaded guilty to her charges in the incident on April 27. Katz is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on June 29.