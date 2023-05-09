SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman who allegedly conspired to distribute methamphetamine around the Sioux City area was sentenced to federal prison.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Linda Fernandez, 69, pleaded guilty on January 26 and was sentenced to five years in federal prison on May 9.

Evidence showed that from May to June 2022, Fernandez allegedly conspired with others to distribute more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine in Sioux City.

Officials searched Fernandez’s residence and found approximately one pound of meth, according to the release. Additionally, they found distribution materials and more than $3,300.

Fernandez is also required to serve a three-year term of supervised release upon completing the prison sentence. She remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until she can be transported to a federal prison.