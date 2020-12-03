Woman sentenced for 2018 deadly Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder has been sentenced.

Melissa Camargo-Flores, 22, of Dakota City, Nebraska, appeared in Woodbury County District Court Thursday and was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the April 2018 stabbing death of Kenia Alvarez-Flores, 24. She must serve a mandatory 35 years before being eligible for parole.

Camargo-Flores was convicted of killing Alvarez-Flores, 24, in Sioux City at the 1200 block of West 14th Street on the morning of April 8, 2018. Camargo-Flores reportedly waited outside the house of victim Alverez-Flores’ house– before stabbing her multiple times, resulting in her death.

Court documents say Camargo-Flores admitted to the stabbing. She told investigators she’d been involved in a relationship with the victim’s boyfriend.