SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after a robbery on Monday.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), officers responded to a report of a robbery that took place at a gas station on the 4100 block of Floyd Boulevard at 5 p.m.

The robbery victim told police that she was getting gas when a light blue Toyota Camry pulled up next to her. A man got out of the passenger side of the Toyota and with a gun, he demanded that she give him all her belongings as he came toward her.

The release stated that she initially struggled with the man until he became more aggressive, then he got back into the Toyota and left. At the time, he was seen heading north on Floyd Boulevard. It was specified that the woman was not injured during the robbery.

According to the release, officers received a report of shots being fired in the 5300 block of North Cleveland Street, not long after the robbery took place. A man in a blue Toyota Camry was said to be involved in the shooting.

Officers were able to determine that the suspect pulled onto private property and discarded some of the items that were taken during the robbery on Bloyd Boulevard. While he was there, the owner of the property confronted the people in the Toyota, and the man in the passenger seat shot at the owner. The documents indicated that the owner was also armed and began to fire back at the suspect. There were no injuries during the altercation.

More than an hour later, Plymouth County Deputies were able to find the Toyota near C80 and Highway 75. The release stated that the vehicle was found unoccupied. They determined that it was a male and a female that had abandoned the car, then got into a mid-2000s silver Cadillac with a black top.

The release’s description of the suspect said the man is a lighter-skin toned black male, 6-feet-tall, with a slender build, and a goatee. It was specified that the man is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the matter is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department or the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.