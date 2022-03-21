NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A woman was rescued and a man arrested following the events of a pursuit in rural Madison and Boone counties according to Nebraska State Patrol.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a possible domestic situation taking place in a moving vehicle at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the call was determined to have been made by a female who was being held inside the vehicle against her will.

The release stated that a deputy found the vehicle near Newman Grove and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to yield, prompting a pursuit.

A Nebraska State Trooper eventually took over the pursuit as the primary unit.

After approximately three miles, the trooper successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the fleeing vehicle.

The release stated that troopers and deputies were able to safely remove the female passenger and the driver was taken into custody without any further issues.

The driver, Brandon Korth, 42, of Newman Grove, was arrested for false imprisonment and flight to avoid arrest.

Korth was lodged in Antelope County Jail.