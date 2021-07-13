Woman punched Sioux City police officer in face during arrest, court docs say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman accused of assaulting her boyfriend was arrested after she punched a police officer in the face when authorities tried taking her into custody.

According to court documents, on July 12 at 5:08 a.m., police found Haley Lenz, 30, at a residence in the 2100 block of Myrtle Street. Law enforcement had received a call from Lunz’s boyfriend, saying she had assaulted him.

When officers went to arrest Lenz for domestic assault, she kept backing away from police and threatened to punch them if they got close to her. Lenz punched an officer in the face, causing swelling and pain to the officer’s left eyebrow area, documents said.

Lenz was arrested and charged with assaults on persons in certain occupations – bodily injury and interference with official acts – bodily injury. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $3,000 bond.