SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman who was accused of setting two fires outside of a home in Sioux City has pleaded guilty.

Nakia Lay-Plummer, 42, of Sioux City pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree arson, a class C felony, and third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor per a plea agreement.

In June, Lay-Plummer was arrested after lighting two fires outside of a home in Sioux City. Court documents state that she set one fire by pouring gasoline around an area of the home and lighting it on fire. The resident was able to put the fire out with a garden hose.

While the resident was putting the fire out, court documents state that Lay-Plummer set a second fire around the rear of the residence that was also able to be put out by the resident.

Court documents state that Lay-Plummer knew the victim and had told police that she was upset with them.

Lay-Plummer was initially charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, and third-degree criminal mischief before the first-degree arson charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

Lay-Plummer is scheduled to be sentenced on November 6.