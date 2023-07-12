GRAPHIC WARNING: The story includes descriptions that some may find unsettling.

SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has pleaded guilty to animal neglect charges as part of a plea agreement in a case of three dead cats and three dead dogs being found after she moved out of her Sac City residence.

Bill Jo Langner, 47, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of animal neglect, a simple misdemeanor, according to court documents. She was originally charged with six counts of animal neglect causing serious injury or death, an aggravated misdemeanor, but three were amended to the above-mentioned simple misdemeanors and the other three aggravated misdemeanor charges are being dismissed.

Court documents state Langner will be sentenced to 30 days in jail, which will be suspended after crediting her for time served. She will also be sentenced to one-year probation. In addition, a simple animal neglect charge against Lagner is being dismissed as long as she pays court costs, attorney’s fees, and restitution of veterinarian bills associated to the case.

Langner was arrested in early January after three cats and two dogs were found dead in a home previously rented by her. The landlord was cleaning the property after Langner moved out and found two deceased dogs and three deceased cats.

The animals were found emaciated and decomposing. The home was allegedly filled with animal urine and feces. A third dead cat was found later in the residence when the property owner was cleaning.