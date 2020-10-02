Woman pleads guilty to murder for 2018 Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman accused of stabbing another woman in April of 2018 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Melissa Camargo-Flores, of Dakota City, Nebraska, made the plea in Woodbury County District Court Friday.

Camargo-Flores is accused of killing Kenia Alvarez-Flores, 24, in Sioux City at the 1200 block of West 14th Street on the morning of April 8, 2018. Camargo-Flores reportedly waited outside the house of victim Alverez-Flores’ house– before stabbing her multiple times, resulting in her death. 

Court documents say Camargo-Flores admitted to the stabbing. She told investigators she’d been involved in a relationship with the victim’s boyfriend.

Camargo-Flores faces a possible sentence of 50 years and will have to pay $150,000 restitution to the estate of Kenia Alvarez-Flores or her heirs.

