Woman planned to sell bath salts as meth, arrested on drug charges in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested in Sioux City, telling officers she was going to sell bath salts as methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Authorities stopped a car for no plates on the Gordon Drive viaduct in Sioux City Monday morning around 3:30 and officers saw narcotics in plain view in the car.

Police then searched the occupants, finding about 1.1 grams of what tested positive as methamphetamine on Mackenzie Jensen, 31, of Gowrie. They also found about 22 grams of a crystalline substance that did not test positive for methamphetamine. Jensen told officers that it was bath salts, as she planned to sell it as methamphetamine.

Law enforcement also found several baggies with her as well as meth used glass pipes.

Jensen was arrested and charged with a controlled substance violation and possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent time, both felonies. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $2,000.