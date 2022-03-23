SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was arrested Tuesday for the December 2021 thefts of Sioux City businesses.

According to a criminal complaint, Ckoriea Natay Marie Bush, 20, of Omaha was one person in a group that worked together to steal thousands of dollars of merchandise.

The first theft happened December 6, 2021, around 2:20 p.m., when two men and a woman entered a Sioux City store with two stealing merchandise and the other triggering the entrance for them to escape the store past the checkouts. Two espresso machines and one blender were stolen, totaling $1,149.97. The suspects got into a black Chrysler PT Cruiser before fleeing the scene.

On December 9, 2021, around 2:20 p.m., two women and a man entered the same store. They went to merchandise near the entrance, grabbed some, and then fled. A second man came in after the three and held the door open for them to escape. The four people then got into a PT Cruiser that matched the description of the PT Cruiser from the first incident. Overall, two espresso makers, a coffee machine, and a toaster were stolen. The items’ total value was $1,989.96.

Around 2:40 p.m. that same day, a man saw a theft take place at another store and followed the vehicle, a black PT Cruiser to a Best Buy. The man told an employee there about the nearby theft as well as that two people from the car were in the store. The employee went to the parking lot and took photos of the car when it then started to drive around. As the employee was going back into the store, she encountered two women leaving with merchandise, and she asked for their receipt. One of the women ran around the employee. The second woman tried to do the same but bumped into the employee and dropped the items she was carrying. The two women then got into the PT Cruiser. Two espresso makers and a blender were stolen, totaling $1,149.97 of value.

An investigator for the Sioux City police learned that the items stolen on December 6, 2021, were pawned later that day at an Omaha pawn shop. The man that pawned those items was identified as being involved in the thefts. After the December 9, 2021, thefts, The same suspects sold more items at a different Omaha pawn shop. The pawnshop employee told the investigator that four people arrived in a PT Cruiser and carried items into the shop. He thought it was suspicious and obtained photos of the suspects. The employee identified Bush as the person who sold the items. He also identified four others.

Bush was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. She is charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree theft. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.