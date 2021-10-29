Woman out on bond for Alabama attempted murder arrested near Norfolk

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — An Alabama woman who was out on bond for attempted murder was arrested in Stanton County Friday for possession of a concealed weapon.

Authorities had stopped a vehicle with Kimberly James, 20, of Pennington, Alabama, on Highway 275 just east of Norfolk Friday around 1 a.m., according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

During contact with James, authorities said they found she had a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A firearm was also found in her purse.

James was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon and jailed. The sheriff’s office later discovered James was out on bond from Choctaw County, Alabama for attempted murder. Her bond on this arrest was set at $20,000.