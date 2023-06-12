SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman received drug and child endangerment charges after officials found more than 1,000 pills inside her residence. Records show that she was on probation for allegedly killing a man in 2022.

Mugshot of Katrina Barnes courtesy of the Sioux City Police Department

According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, Katrina Barnes, 33, of Sioux City, was under investigation for suspicion of distributing fentanyl out of a residence on the 1400 block of Prescott Street.

On Friday, June 9, police executed a search warrant on Barnes’s residence. They were allegedly able to find a bag that contained 1,295 blue M30 fentanyl pills inside her bedroom.

Barnes was home at the time of the search along with two children under the age of 10. She was arrested and interviewed by officials, according to the complaint. She allegedly admitted to being a drug dealer and selling fentanyl pills.

The complaint noted that the pills weighed 148.36 grams and did not have a drug tax stamp affixed as required by Iowa law.

Barnes was charged with a controlled substance violation, failure to affix a drug stamp, and two counts of child endangerment. Her bond has been set to $50,000.

Records show that Barnes was on probation at the time of her arrest. She had been placed on probation on September 20, 2022, after she was charged with second-degree murder for shooting Delorean Wade. Officials confirmed to KCAU 9 that Wade was Barnes’s boyfriend at the time.

Barnes initially pleaded not guilty, claiming the castle doctrine defense which states that a homeowner may use lethal force to protect oneself in the case of a life-threatening burglary. It is specified that the homeowner must have a reasonable belief that the assailant poses an imminent threat to their life.

Barnes reportedly stated that Wade gave her reason to believe that her life was in danger. According to Barnes, on June 9, 2022, the couple had been arguing a lot that day causing Wade to leave her residence for some time. He would later come back and begin pounding on the door.

Based on Wade’s alleged actions, Barnes admittedly shot him through the door. Wade would later succumb to his injuries at the hospital.

Barnes’s next appearance in court is scheduled for June 20.