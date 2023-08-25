UNION COUNTY, S.D (KCAU) — A woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning after being hit by a semi that failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).

At around 10:45 a.m., a Peterbilt Semi was headed east and approaching an intersection on 302nd Avenue near Alcester. At the same time, a Chevrolet Equinox was headed north on Highway 11 and approaching the same intersection.

DPS said that the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and hit the Equinox.

The Equinox rolled after being hit and the semi rolled onto its side and ended up in the north ditch.

The 81-year-old woman who was driving the Equinox died in the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt, DPS said.

The 30-year-old male semi driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured according to DPS.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.